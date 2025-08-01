West Sussex County Council confirms closure of Burgess Hill Road for up to five days

West Sussex County Council has confirmed the closure of a road between Ansty and Burgess Hill for up to five days.

A public notice said ‘Burgess Hill Road’, Ansty and Staplefield, will shut between 9.30am and 3.30pm from Monday, August 11, for works by Volkerhighways on behalf of the council.

The council notice said: “Road closed between the junctions with Cuckfield Road and Fairplace Hill North Roundabout with works approx 150m north of Moonhill Farm.”

Details of an alternative route can be found at one.network/?tm=143566947 and the route will be signposted at the site. The notice said that access will be maintained for residents, pedestrians and emergency services.

The one.network notice said the road closure will be in place for ‘carriageway patching works’. The diversion will go via Tylers Green and Isaac's Lane.