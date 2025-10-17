West Sussex County Council order for new speed limits in parishes of Bolney, Twineham, and Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common

West Sussex County Council has confirmed an order to enact recently installed speed limits in the parishes of Bolney, Twineham, and Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common.

A public notice at publicnoticeportal.uk said WSCC made a permanent order under the provisions of the Road Traffic regulation Act 1984 to ‘enact recently installed speed limits’ in the parishes.

It said these include ‘30mph speed limits on Bolney Chapel Road/Twineham Lane from 240m north of Bob Lane, southwards to 250m south of Church Lane, throughout the whole length of Church Lane and throughout the whole length of Hickstead Lane’.

The order is also to ‘introduce 40mph speed limits on Chapel Road/Bolney Chapel Road from its junction with the A272 southwards to a point 240m north of Bob Lane and on Twineham Lane from a point 250m south of Church Lane southwards to its junction with Henfield Road’.

Bolney Chapel Road. Photo: Google Street View

The notice said: “A copy of the Order, which will come into operation on 13 October 2025, together with plans showing the affected lengths of road may be viewed on the WSCC website. People without access to a computer who wish to view details of the scheme should telephone the WSCC Contact Centre on 01243 642105 to receive the documents by post.”

People who want to question the validity of the order on the grounds that it is ‘not within the powers conferred by the Act’, or on the grounds that requirements of the act have not been complied with, can apply to the High Court (refence MDS2413-MM) within six weeks from October 9.

