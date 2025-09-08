West Sussex Highways: Steyning Bypass project planned after completion of Adur Ferry Footbridge works
Starting on Monday (September 8), bridge deck resurfacing works are taking place on the Adur Ferry Footbridge in Shoreham.
This will take place until Friday, September 19.
"The bridge will remain open as it will be re-surfaced in two halves,” West Sussex Highways explained.
"For public safety reasons the access width half will be restricted to 1.8 metres, so cyclists will be required to dismount. Apologies for any inconvenience.”
The Shoreham footbridge (called The Adur Ferry Bridge) connects from the A259 Shoreham High Street / Brighton Road (opposite the end of East Street) across to Lower Beach Road on Shoreham Beach. It provides a useful link for pedestrians and cuts about 1.5 miles off the alternative route via the main roads. Read more at www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/adur-ferry-bridge/
Meanwhile, Horsham Road in Steyning – from Mouse Lane to the Castle Road roundabout – will close for five nights later this month.
The carriageway stud reinstatement work is planned for the Steyning Bypass between Monday, September 22 and Friday, September 26 (8pm to 6am).
West Sussex Highways said an alternative route for traffic will be signed on site.
Find out more at https://one.network/?GB142757978