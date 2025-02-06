West Sussex level crossing closed following repeated misuse

A level crossing in West Sussex has been closed for at least six months following repeated misuse.

Network Rail monitors the crossing by CCTV and reported repeated extremely serious incidents of crossing misuse.

An emergency closure of Clappers Lane Level Crossing, between Langbury Lane and Onslow Drive, Ferring, came into effect on January 23 but notice has now been served that it will remain closed for at least six months.

West Sussex County Council granted a Network Rail request to make a temporary closure order for the public footpath from its junction with Langbury Lane southwards to its junction with Onslow Drive.

The order states: "The closure of this route is needed due to the pedestrian crossing over the railway line being unsafe.

"The Order continues the effect of a previous emergency closure notice and will come into effect on 12 February 2025.

"Once made, the order is expected to remain in force for 6 months, after which an extension may be necessary.

"Unfortunately during the operative period of the Order no direct alternative route is available via the public rights of way network."

Crossing users will need to follow the diversion via Ferring Street to the east, which will add time to some people’s journeys.

Network Rail said: "Given the stark safety implications of these incidents, Network Rail has sought an immediate closure in order to protect public safety.

"Recent incidents of misuse have included people walking on the track as well as playing games on the foot crossing in front of approaching trains.

"As well as the risk of being struck by a train, the third rail – which powers trains – carries more than enough electricity to kill and this power is always on.

"For Network Rail, safety is always our top priority and trespass on the railway or misuse of a level crossing can therefore have tragic, fatal, consequences. With four incidents just in the first two weeks of January they had to act.

"Network Rail plan to re-open the crossing once they install a miniature ‘traffic light’ system, which will help to give people more confidence in safely using the crossing.

"Network Rail are aware that this won’t directly address the problem of persistent crossing misuse and so they are also considering what other measures may be required in the future, potentially up to and including a permanent closure, in order to protect the safety of the public."