West Sussex main road reopens following collision and car fire
According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just before 1.15pm on Wednesday, August 6.
A diversion for traffic has been set up, as the stretch of road remains shut this evening.
The incident happened on A283 outside Steyning.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, two cars involved and car fire on A283 Steyning By Pass both ways at Horsham Road. Detour in operation - on bus route 100.”
On the AA website, the incident report has been removed and the road appears to be open once again.
Sussex World is approaching the police for a statement on the incident.
Updates to follow.