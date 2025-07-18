West Sussex: police give statement following A286 crash
On Wednesday, July 16, there was an incident involving a car and a motorcycle in West Sussex.
A Spokesperson for the force said: “Police received a report of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Pretoria Avenue, Midhurst, at about 4.20pm on 16 July.
‘The motorcyclist, a 63-year-old man from Hampshire, sustained injuries and attended hospital. The driver, a 63-year-old woman from Petworth, was not injured.
"Police are not appealing for any further information at this time.”
