West Sussex: police give statement following A286 crash

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 18th Jul 2025, 16:54 BST
On Wednesday, July 16, there was an incident involving a car and a motorcycle in West Sussex.

A Spokesperson for the force said: “Police received a report of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Pretoria Avenue, Midhurst, at about 4.20pm on 16 July.

‘The motorcyclist, a 63-year-old man from Hampshire, sustained injuries and attended hospital. The driver, a 63-year-old woman from Petworth, was not injured.

"Police are not appealing for any further information at this time.”

Related topics:PoliceMidhurstPetworthHampshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice