Trains are having to run at a reduced speed in West Sussex following an incident on the railway line.

Southern Rail reported just after 8.15pm that there are ‘trespassers on the railway’. between Billingshurst and Christs Hospital

Southern Rail reported just after 8.15pm that there are ‘trespassers on the railway’.

“Due to trespassers on the railway between Billingshurst and Christs Hospital trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines,” a social media statement read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some services may be delayed up to 15 minutes whilst running through the area.”

This comes amid a further warning from Southern over the hot weather expected today.

"Please carry a bottle of water with you during the warm weather,” a spokesperson said.

"If you feel unwell, stay on the platform where colleagues can help you more easily.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad