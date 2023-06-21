NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

West Sussex rail delays due to trespassers on the line

Trains are having to run at a reduced speed in West Sussex following an incident on the railway line.
By Sam Morton
Published 21st Jun 2023, 08:26 BST
Southern Rail reported just after 8.15pm that there are ‘trespassers on the railway’. between Billingshurst and Christs HospitalSouthern Rail reported just after 8.15pm that there are ‘trespassers on the railway’. between Billingshurst and Christs Hospital
Southern Rail reported just after 8.15pm that there are ‘trespassers on the railway’. between Billingshurst and Christs Hospital

Southern Rail reported just after 8.15pm that there are ‘trespassers on the railway’.

“Due to trespassers on the railway between Billingshurst and Christs Hospital trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines,” a social media statement read.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Some services may be delayed up to 15 minutes whilst running through the area.”

Most Popular

This comes amid a further warning from Southern over the hot weather expected today.

"Please carry a bottle of water with you during the warm weather,” a spokesperson said.

"If you feel unwell, stay on the platform where colleagues can help you more easily.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read?: Issues with some road repairs in Horsham set to be rectified by council

Burst water main on Sussex border as road closure in place

Sussex family car dealership moves to new showroom

Related topics:TrainsSouthern RailBillingshurst