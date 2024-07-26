West Sussex rail delays explained as delays and cancellations reported

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trains have been heavily disrupted in West Sussex this afternoon (Friday, July 26).

It comes after a signalling fault at Three Bridges railway station in Crawley this morning – which has had a significant knock-on effect across the network.

Trains towards London have been delayed as well as through the Arun Valley via Horsham – with disruption also reported on the coastal route between Worthing, Shoreham and Lancing.

Around midday, Southern Rail posted on social media: “We do not have an exact estimate of delays but we advise that where possible, please allow an extra 30 minutes to reach your destination.

Southern Rail. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

“You may need to change trains en-route to your destination so please keep listening/looking at onboard or station announcements.

"Some trains between London Victoria and Portsmouth Harbour may be diverted between Three Bridges and Barnham, not calling at the usual stations via Horsham.

“Some shuttle train services may also run between Horsham and Bognor Regis.”

Tickets are being accepted on reasonable alternative train and bus routes.

In an update at 3.30pm, Southern wrote: “Lines have reopened and services are returning to normal, however, you may experience delays of around 10-20 minutes.

“You can travel using your normal route, but please allow extra time for your journey.”