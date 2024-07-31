Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trains across West Sussex have been heavily disrupted this morning (Wednesday, July 31).

Southern Rail reported at 11am that trains were 'experiencing delays in the Barnham area'.

A social media notice read: "Network Rail response staff are currently investigating the cause of these issues.

"If you are travelling in the area please allow an extra 10 minutes to complete your journey at present."

Southern Rail. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

Passengers on board a heavily delayed train to Portsmouth and Southsea were told there had been a ‘power surge’ in the Chichester area.

Network Rail confirmed there was a 'brief loss of power' between Chichester and Arundel which has 'now been restored', Southern Rail said

A spokesperson added: "This has caused services to be delayed by 10 minutes.

"Services are now back on the move but we are expecting some further delays."

As of 11.30am, the below services were delayed by up to 30 mins:

– London Victoria/Horsham Bognor Regis/Portsmouth Harbour;

– Brighton, Hove, Worthing, Littlehampton, Barnham, Chichester, Bognor Regis, Portsmouth and Southampton;

– London Victoria and Littlehampton

Southern said: “If you're travelling on any of these services, you continue to use your normal route, however please ensure to check your service using journey planners prior to travelling.

“These services may experience short terms revisions or cancellations.

“Services between Portsmouth, Southampton and Havant have been most impacted by this incident.

"If you're travelling between these stations, you can use your ticket on South Western Railways.”

This came after Southern reported, around 9.15am, that there was a problem in the London Victoria area – and Southern services were subject to delay and disruption.