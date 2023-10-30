West Sussex rail services delayed after police incident
Southern Rail reported on X (formerly Twitter) shortly before 6am that trains were ‘currently running at a reduced speed’.
"Due to the police dealing with [an incident] between Littlehampton/Ford and Worthing, some services may be delayed,” a post read.
"Some services may be delayed by up to 15 minutes.”
The train company said services were running as normal by 7am.
An update read: “Disruption caused by the police dealing with an incident between Littlehampton and Worthing has now ended.
“Services are no longer affected by this problem.
“If you have been delayed by 15 minutes or more, please visit: https://www.southernrailway.com/delayrepay.”