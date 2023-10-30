Police officers dealt with an incident on the railway line in West Sussex this morning (Monday, October 30).

Southern Rail reported on X (formerly Twitter) shortly before 6am that trains were ‘currently running at a reduced speed’.

"Due to the police dealing with [an incident] between Littlehampton/Ford and Worthing, some services may be delayed,” a post read.

"Some services may be delayed by up to 15 minutes.”

The train company said services were running as normal by 7am.

An update read: “Disruption caused by the police dealing with an incident between Littlehampton and Worthing has now ended.

“Services are no longer affected by this problem.