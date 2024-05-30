West Sussex railway delays explained as trains 'need to stop'

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 30th May 2024, 14:53 BST
Trains are being delayed across West Sussex this afternoon (Thursday, May 30).

Southern Rail reported at 2.15pm that it has been ‘advised of a problem with the safety phone equipment’ at level crossings in the Arundel area.

"This means that trains will need to stop on approach to the level crossings and then proceed at much slower speeds over each one,” a social media statement read.

“We're very sorry for the delay this will cause to your journey.

Southern Rail. Photo: Stock image / Sussex WorldSouthern Rail. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World
Southern Rail. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

"This will impact a number of routes, such as Chichester, Horsham, Worthing.

"Network Rail manage level crossing equipment. We're working closely with them to make sure the fault is fixed as quickly as possible.”

To see if your journey has been or will be impacted, view a live map at www.southernrailway.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/live-map.

