West Sussex railway delays explained as trains 'need to stop'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Southern Rail reported at 2.15pm that it has been ‘advised of a problem with the safety phone equipment’ at level crossings in the Arundel area.
"This means that trains will need to stop on approach to the level crossings and then proceed at much slower speeds over each one,” a social media statement read.
“We're very sorry for the delay this will cause to your journey.
"This will impact a number of routes, such as Chichester, Horsham, Worthing.
"Network Rail manage level crossing equipment. We're working closely with them to make sure the fault is fixed as quickly as possible.”
To see if your journey has been or will be impacted, view a live map at www.southernrailway.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/live-map.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.