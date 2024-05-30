Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trains are being delayed across West Sussex this afternoon (Thursday, May 30).

Southern Rail reported at 2.15pm that it has been ‘advised of a problem with the safety phone equipment’ at level crossings in the Arundel area.

"This means that trains will need to stop on approach to the level crossings and then proceed at much slower speeds over each one,” a social media statement read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We're very sorry for the delay this will cause to your journey.

Southern Rail. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

"This will impact a number of routes, such as Chichester, Horsham, Worthing.

"Network Rail manage level crossing equipment. We're working closely with them to make sure the fault is fixed as quickly as possible.”