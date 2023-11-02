BREAKING
West Sussex road closed after collision - 'Please avoid the area'

West Sussex fire crews have responded to a serious collision this afternoon (Thursday, November 2).
By Sam Morton
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 14:57 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
The emergency services rushed to an incident on Bracklesham Lane in Bracklesham around 1.45pm.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported on X (formerly Twitter): “We are currently responding to a road traffic collision on Bracklesham Lane in Bracklesham.

“Please avoid the area.”

Sussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex WorldSussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World
An AA Traffic News notice read: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on B2198 Bracklesham Lane both ways from Clappers Lane to Clayton Lane.”

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

The incident comes on an already-busy day for the emergency services after Sussex coastal areas were hit by Storm Ciarán.

Follow all the latest updates on our Facebook pages and at sussexworld.co.uk/news.

