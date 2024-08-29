A spokesperson from West Sussex County Council said: “The wall is in poor condition and will be replaced using environmentally-friendly, soil-filled bags, which will help protect the road from being eroded by the adjacent River Lavant.

"The bags will be seeded to encourage vegetation and wildflower growth and improve local biodiversity.

“Subject to unforeseen factors, such as severe weather, the work will start on 12 August and take approximately eight weeks.

"For the protection of both the public and workforce, the northbound lane in Westhampnett Road will be closed on weekdays for the duration of the works between St James Road and Church Road. Access to St James Industrial Estate will be maintained.

"There will be a signed, 3.6km / 2.3-mile diversion (please see map) via the A259, A27 and A285 for northbound traffic.

"The lane closure and diversion will be lifted every Friday evening to Monday morning. Also, to provide a ‘buffer’ around the Goodwood Revival weekend, they will be lifted from Thursday 5 September to Monday 9 September, inclusive.”

