West Sussex road closed for emergency repairs following accident

Published 18th Feb 2025, 08:54 BST

There are reports that a road is closed in West Sussex today (Tuesday, February 18).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news/horsham said part of the B2116 is shut near High Cross.

They said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to emergency repairs on B2116 Albourne Road both ways from Wineham Lane to Hurstpierpoint Road. Following an earlier accident.”

The issue was first reported at 8.35am.

