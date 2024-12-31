West Sussex road near Amberley Museum blocked after reports of ‘overturned vehicle’
A road in West Sussex on the route to Amberley Museum is blocked after reports of an ‘overturned vehicle’ this evening (Tuesday, December 31).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened on the B2139.
AA Traffic News said: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to crash, overturned vehicle involved on B2139 both ways between Houghton Lane and A29 (Whiteways Lodge Roundabout).”
The collision was first reported at 3.36pm.