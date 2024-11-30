West Sussex road partially blocked after crash near Thakeham

Published 30th Nov 2024, 09:41 BST
A road in West Sussex is partially blocked this morning (Saturday, November 30) after reports of a crash.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened on the B2133 near Thakeham.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on B2133 Goosegreen Lane both ways at B2139 Coolham Road."

The incident was first reported at 9.24am.

