A road in West Sussex is to remain closed for at least a further two days following a fatal collision, West Sussex County Council have confirmed.

Sussex Police said a driver sadly died at the scene of the incident, which happened shortly before 6am and involved a lorry and a car.

Following this West Sussex County Council confirmed that the road will reopen on Thursday, September 12 at the earliest due to ‘damage sustained to the carriageway.’

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “Due to damage sustained to the carriageway, resurfacing work will need to be carried out before the road can be safely re-opened again. This work is programmed from Wednesday, September 11 so the road will not be re-opened again until Thursday, September 12 at the earliest. We thank people for their patience and understanding.”

A highways spokesperson said on Tuesday afternoon: “Long Furlong (A280) is still currently closed following a vehicle fire early yesterday morning. Works will continue today and tomorrow. The road will remain closed until these works are complete. Please check back here for updates.”

Sussex freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell reported on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday evening that the road will be ‘closed for at least another 24 hours’.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue released a statement at 6.30am on Monday, which read: “Long Furlong is closed in both directions at Findon this morning after a road traffic collision. Crews from Worthing Fire Station and Storrington are in attendance. Please avoid the area for the time being.”