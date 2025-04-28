West Sussex roadworks: nine roads affected for 10 days in town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nine roads will be affected due to roadworks taking place in Midhurst, West Sussex.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Highways reported the works on X. The statement read: “Planned Works: Grange Road, West Street, South Street, Red Lion Street, Duck Lane, the Wharf, Selham Road, Chichester Road, and Knockhundred Row, Midhurst.

"New speed limit signages and road markings will be installed from 6 to 16 May 2025 between 9:30 am – 4 pm. Temporary traffic management will be in place.”

West Sussex Highways also apologised for any inconvenience caused due to the works.