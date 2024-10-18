Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are all the roads that will be resurfaced in West Sussex later this month.

West Sussex Highways has advised motorists that the below roads are due to be closed on the dates and times specified for carriageway surfacing. An alternative route for traffic will be signed on site. Further details on http://one.network

– Kelvin Way, Crawley (Junction with Faraday Road) – 8pm to 6am on Monday, October 21 to Saturday, October 26;

– Kelvin Lane, Crawley (Junction with Faraday Road) – 8pm to 6am on Monday, October 21 to Saturday, October 26;

West Sussex Highways has advised motorists that multiple roads are due to be closed on the dates and times specified for carriageway surfacing. Photo: Stock image / National World

– Faraday Road, Crawley (Fleming Way to Manor Royal) – 8pm to 6am on Monday, October 21 to Saturday, October 26;

– Bond Street, Arundel (entire length: Mount Pleasant to King Street) – 8pm to 6am on Monday, October 21 to Friday, October 25;

– Canada Road, Arundel (entire length: Jarvis Road to King Street) – 8pm to 6am on Saturday, October 26 to Sunday, October 27;

– Green Lane Close, Arundel (Canada Road) – 8pm to 6am on Saturday, October 26 to Sunday, October 27;

– Taverner Place, Chichester (Hay Road) – 8am to 6pm on Tuesday, October 22 to Monday, October 28;

– Park Road, Southbourne (Clovelly Road to Manor Gardens) – 8am to 6pm on Saturday, October 26 to Sunday, October 27;

– Sheepwash Lane/ Emsworth Common Road, Aldsworth, Westbourne: A local safety scheme is being carried involving resurfacing requires overnight road closures from Monday, October 28 to Friday, November 1 (8am to 6pm).