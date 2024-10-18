West Sussex roadworks: These roads are subject to overnight closures later this month

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 18th Oct 2024, 15:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Here are all the roads that will be resurfaced in West Sussex later this month.

West Sussex Highways has advised motorists that the below roads are due to be closed on the dates and times specified for carriageway surfacing. An alternative route for traffic will be signed on site. Further details on http://one.network

– Kelvin Way, Crawley (Junction with Faraday Road) – 8pm to 6am on Monday, October 21 to Saturday, October 26;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

– Kelvin Lane, Crawley (Junction with Faraday Road) – 8pm to 6am on Monday, October 21 to Saturday, October 26;

West Sussex Highways has advised motorists that multiple roads are due to be closed on the dates and times specified for carriageway surfacing. Photo: Stock image / National WorldWest Sussex Highways has advised motorists that multiple roads are due to be closed on the dates and times specified for carriageway surfacing. Photo: Stock image / National World
West Sussex Highways has advised motorists that multiple roads are due to be closed on the dates and times specified for carriageway surfacing. Photo: Stock image / National World

– Faraday Road, Crawley (Fleming Way to Manor Royal) – 8pm to 6am on Monday, October 21 to Saturday, October 26;

– Bond Street, Arundel (entire length: Mount Pleasant to King Street) – 8pm to 6am on Monday, October 21 to Friday, October 25;

– Canada Road, Arundel (entire length: Jarvis Road to King Street) – 8pm to 6am on Saturday, October 26 to Sunday, October 27;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

– Green Lane Close, Arundel (Canada Road) – 8pm to 6am on Saturday, October 26 to Sunday, October 27;

– Taverner Place, Chichester (Hay Road) – 8am to 6pm on Tuesday, October 22 to Monday, October 28;

– Park Road, Southbourne (Clovelly Road to Manor Gardens) – 8am to 6pm on Saturday, October 26 to Sunday, October 27;

– Sheepwash Lane/ Emsworth Common Road, Aldsworth, Westbourne: A local safety scheme is being carried involving resurfacing requires overnight road closures from Monday, October 28 to Friday, November 1 (8am to 6pm).

Related topics:West Sussex HighwaysArundel

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice