This determines where people are waiting the most on their travels.

The recent data around road delays in England was taken from GOV.UK, where it was motorways and major A roads, and local A roads.

It looks at how many seconds a vehicle is held up per mile travelled on average in 2023.

These are the top 10 local ‘A’ roads in West Sussex with the most congestion.

You can view the top 10 motorways and major A roads in West Sussex with the most delays here.

1 . West Sussex: These are the 10 local ‘A’ roads with the most congestion A new report ranks different roads in West Sussex based on the amount of time people are delayed during their journeys Photo: Nick Fewings

2 . A270 Vehicles on the A270 were held up for 105.4 seconds per mile Photo: National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images

3 . A2031 Vehicles on the A2031 were held up for 97.2 seconds per mile Photo: National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images

4 . A22 Vehicles on the A22 were held up for 82.5 seconds per mile Photo: National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images