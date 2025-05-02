West Sussex: Three new school streets launched in Chichester, Crawley and Littlehampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three new school streets have been launched, the council have said.

A statement from the council read: “West Sussex County Council is launching 3 further School Streets as an extension to a trial that began in 2024.

"The aim is to improve safety during school drop-off and pick-up times for walking, wheeling and cycling.

"A School Street is a road outside a school with a timed restriction on motorised traffic (school traffic and through traffic) at school drop-off and pick-up times.

"This seeks to create a safer, healthier environment, reduces car trips, and encourages walking, wheeling and cycling. Residents and businesses in the area will still have access.

"The Mill Primary School, Crawley; St Joseph CofE Junior School, Chichester and River Beach Primary School, Littlehampton are due to go live after the Easter break.”

School Streets are backed by a Traffic Regulation Order that restricts access for unauthorised vehicles during set times, reducing congestion outside of the school gates and encouraging more active ways to travel to and from school.