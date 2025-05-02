West Sussex: Three new school streets launched in Chichester, Crawley and Littlehampton
A statement from the council read: “West Sussex County Council is launching 3 further School Streets as an extension to a trial that began in 2024.
"The aim is to improve safety during school drop-off and pick-up times for walking, wheeling and cycling.
"A School Street is a road outside a school with a timed restriction on motorised traffic (school traffic and through traffic) at school drop-off and pick-up times.
"This seeks to create a safer, healthier environment, reduces car trips, and encourages walking, wheeling and cycling. Residents and businesses in the area will still have access.
"The Mill Primary School, Crawley; St Joseph CofE Junior School, Chichester and River Beach Primary School, Littlehampton are due to go live after the Easter break.”
