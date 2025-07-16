West Sussex traffic: 24 hour road closure in village due to sinkhole

Works are underway to repair a sinkhole in a West Sussex village.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An initial statement from West Sussex Highways on Wednesday, July 16 read: “A 24hr road closure is being put in place today to allow for repair works due to a sinkhole."

Two hours later, the highway service released another statment on X. It read: “Our crews are currently on site, we continue our investigations. We will keep you updated, please follow the diversions.”

West Sussex Highways added that residents can find out more at www.one.network/?GB144526576.

Updates to follow, stay with Sussex World for more.