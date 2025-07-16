West Sussex traffic: 24 hour road closure in village due to sinkhole
Works are underway to repair a sinkhole in a West Sussex village.
An initial statement from West Sussex Highways on Wednesday, July 16 read: “A 24hr road closure is being put in place today to allow for repair works due to a sinkhole."
Two hours later, the highway service released another statment on X. It read: “Our crews are currently on site, we continue our investigations. We will keep you updated, please follow the diversions.”
West Sussex Highways added that residents can find out more at www.one.network/?GB144526576.
Updates to follow, stay with Sussex World for more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.