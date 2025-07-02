West Sussex traffic: Chichester weekend street closures to cause delays

There is set to be multiple street closures in Chichester this weekend.

On Sunday, July on Sunday, July 6 there will be road closures on North Street, East Street and South Street in Chichester. The roads are set to be closed from 6 am to 6 pm.

This is due to a street party taking place. The event will run from 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday, July 6, in the Chichester city centre.

The day will offer family-friendly activities, entertainment, and an array of local food vendors, plus a mixed street market celebrating local designers, makers and creatives.

The city centre will be buzzing with activity, with South Street closed to traffic to make way for an 'al fresco' dining area. West Street and Cathedral Green will host free entertainment and attractions, especially for children.

Chichester District Council are being supported by the Chichester Business Improvement District (BID) and the Rotary Club of Chichester to bring back this popular event. It will feature a full programme of live entertainment with music from various local artists; a dance exhibition from the Chichester Lindy Hoppers; a fashion show in North Street; and children's activities on the Cathedral Green.

Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Cabinet Member for Growth, Economic Development, Communication, Licensing and Events, says: "After the success of the Summer Street Party last year, we are excited to be bringing it back once again to showcase what Chichester has to offer."