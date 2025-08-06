West Sussex traffic: overnight works set to take place in Arundel

By Henry Bryant
Published 6th Aug 2025, 16:49 BST
There will be overnight roadworks in Arundel this August.

A statement from West Sussex Highways on X read: “Planned Works Road Closure: Fairmile Bottom, Madehurst, Arundel.

"Overnight road closure to carry out Carriageway Surface Dressing - Lining works from 11 to 15 August 2025 between 8 pm – 6 am.

"An alternative route for traffic will be signed on site.”

For more information visit one.network

