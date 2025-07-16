West Sussex traffic: road reopened after village sinkhole repaired

Work to repair a sinkhole in a West Sussex village have been completed.

An initial statement from West Sussex Highways on Wednesday, July 16 read: “A 24hr road closure is being put in place today to allow for repair works due to a sinkhole."

Two hours later, the highway service released another statement on X. It read: “Our crews are currently on site, we continue our investigations. We will keep you updated, please follow the diversions.”

The sinkhole is located on Yapton Road, in Barnham.

West Sussex Highways added that residents can find out more at www.one.network/?GB144526576.

On Thursday, July 17, the service announced the road had now reopened. Their final statement on the sitation read: “Yapton Road, Barnham: Final Update Works to repair the sinkhole are finished and the road is now open.”