West Sussex traffic: road reopened after village sinkhole repaired

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 16th Jul 2025, 12:29 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 13:02 BST
Work to repair a sinkhole in a West Sussex village have been completed.

An initial statement from West Sussex Highways on Wednesday, July 16 read: “A 24hr road closure is being put in place today to allow for repair works due to a sinkhole."

Two hours later, the highway service released another statement on X. It read: “Our crews are currently on site, we continue our investigations. We will keep you updated, please follow the diversions.”

The sinkhole is located on Yapton Road, in Barnham.

A sinkhole is being repaired in Barnham, West Sussex.placeholder image
A sinkhole is being repaired in Barnham, West Sussex.

West Sussex Highways added that residents can find out more at www.one.network/?GB144526576.

On Thursday, July 17, the service announced the road had now reopened. Their final statement on the sitation read: “Yapton Road, Barnham: Final Update Works to repair the sinkhole are finished and the road is now open.”

