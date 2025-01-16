West Sussex train disruption ‘coming to an end’ after incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trains in West Sussex experienced delays and cancellations this morning (Thursday, January 16) due to an incident.

Southern first reported the problem via social media just before 6.30am today.

Trains towards Gatwick Airport are experiencing delays, the train operator said.

A Southern spokesperson said: “A fault with the signalling system between Burgess Hill and Three Bridges means trains have to run at reduced speed on the line towards London.

“As result, trains running between Burgess Hill and Gatwick Airport may be delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 10am.

“Trains that run between Wivelsfield and Haywards Heath are subject to delays of up to 20 minutes. You will not need to use an alternative route, but your journey time will be extended.

“Trains have been altered to keep running trains on time. Services which usually run between Littlehampton and London Bridge are suspended.

“Gatwick Express services which usually run between Brighton and London Victoria will now run between Gatwick Airport and London Victoria only

“To help you complete your journey, your ticket will be accepted on Southern and Thameslink services via any reasonable route. Some late running trains may terminate and restart earlier later on in their journeys meaning you could need to change trains more then usual to complete your journey - please listen to station and onboard announcements.

“It is advised that you leave extra time to complete your journey, and check your train before you leave to travel.”

At 10.20am, Southern announced: “Disruption caused by a fault with the signalling system between Burgess Hill and Three Bridges is coming to an end. Some services are still experiencing delays so please continue to check your journey before you travel.”