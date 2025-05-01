West Sussex travel: Chichester road to undergo refurbishments for over 7 weeks
A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “The signalised junction on Terminus Road, Chichester is due to start refurbishment from 19 May to 4 July 2025 between 9:30 am – 3:30 pm.
"Multi-way temporary traffic management will be in place. We apologise for any inconvenience.
“To ensure that the County Council meets the obligations to keep all traffic signals operating safely and efficiently, it is crucial that we undertake a project to convert the remaining bulbs to the new, more efficient technology remaining Halogen sites with the latest LED technology.
"Please note that these works are weather-dependent and may be cancelled at short notice, but we will endeavour to inform you should there be significant changes to the programme.
"If you have any questions regarding this specific closure, please contact us at [email protected]. Further information can also be found on one.network.”
