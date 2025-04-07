West Sussex travel: trains now able to run in and out of Littlehampton following lack of staff
At 5.30 am, Southern Rail released a statement on X, which read: “We have been made aware of an unavailability of signalling staff between Littlehampton and Barnham. As a result, fewer trains in this area are able to run and your journey time may be extended.
"Trains will be altered through this area and your journey time could be extended by up to 30 minutes as a result.”
Then, at 6.05 am, there was more news from Southern Rail. A further statement read: “No trains can run in or out of Littlehampton…
“If you are travelling to/from Littlehampton, please use the above listed ticket acceptance to complete your journey.
Southern Rail have provided suggested routes here: Between Barnham and Littlehampton - Stagecoach 500 Between Bognor Regis and Littlehampton - Stagecoach 700.
