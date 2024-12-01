West Sussex village collision leads to partial road closure
A collision has been reported on a roundabout in a Mid Sussex village.
AA Traffic News has advised motorists of an incident in Copthorne.
The traffic notice read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, a car involved on A264 Copthorne Common Road at B2028 Turners Hill Road. On the roundabout.”
Slow traffic has been reported so motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.