West Sussex village collision leads to partial road closure

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 1st Dec 2024, 13:48 BST

A collision has been reported on a roundabout in a Mid Sussex village.

AA Traffic News has advised motorists of an incident in Copthorne.

The traffic notice read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, a car involved on A264 Copthorne Common Road at B2028 Turners Hill Road. On the roundabout.”

Slow traffic has been reported so motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

