Temporary, four-way traffic lights are in place in a West Sussex village.

Gas distribution company SGN said it is upgrading its network at the junction of Worthing Road and Mill Lane, Rustington.

Spokesperson Waseem Hanif said: “For safety, temporary four-way lights are in place at the junction.

“The lights are being manually controlled during peak hours to minimise disruption. All going well, we’re aiming to complete our work by the end of the month.