A road closure and a diversion route is set to be put in place for resurfacing works in a West Sussex village.

West Sussex Highways has issued a traffic notice for B2233 Yapton Road/Main Road, Yapton – between Drove Lane and Greenwood Nursery.

‘Resurfacing works’ will start tomorrow (Friday, September 13) until Sunday (September 15) – between the hours of 8pm until 6am.

A spokesperson added: “Road closure and diversion route will be in place. This scheme is funded by the government.”

This coincides with gas works in the same area by gas company SGN, with motorists advised to leave plenty of extra time. See one.network for the latest traffic information.