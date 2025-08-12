West Sussex village road works to take place this weekend

Delays are expected in a West Sussex village due to planned road maintenance, taking place from Saturday, 16 and Sunday 17 August.

Drivers using the B2146 between Compton Down and Harting Hill will face delays next week as the road closes for planned maintenance.

The closure, set for Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 August, will run from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm each day while carriageway surface dressing works take place.

The announcement from West Sussex Highways added that a signed diversion route will be in place for motorists during the works.