West Sussex village vehicle collision causes delays and A27 congestion - Traffic alerts

By Henry Bryant
Published 21st Aug 2025, 18:24 BST
These are your traffic updates for Thursday, August 21.

Delays are increasing on Portfield Roundabout Westbound between A27 and A27 Chichester By-pass (Bognor Road Roundabout).

There is also congestion being reported on the A27 The Causeway Eastbound between Havenwood Park and Station Road.

On Old Shoreham Road Westbound between A27 Shoreham By-pass (Steyning turn off) and A27 Upper Brighton Road (Sompting Roundabout), there are reports of delays.

There is also blocked and slow traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on A272 both ways at Upperton Road near Petworth. Sussex World have approached the police for a statement on the matter. Updates to follow.

On the A283 Washington Road in Steyning, queuing traffic has been reported westbound towards Wiston House due to an event.

The traffic information in this article was sourced from AA Road Watch and Sussex Traffic Watch on X.

