West Wittering beach car park sold out for weekend heatwave

West Wittering’s beach car park has sold out at the upcoming heatwave at the weekend.

West Wittering Beach has "sold out" of car parking spaces for this weekend (July 16 and 17) as the UK heatwave is set to rage on in Sussex.

The beach, popular for its beautiful location and sandy setting, officially has no spaces available in their car parks and has warned people to not try and turn up without a ticket as they will be unsuccessful.

A post on their Facebook page read: "West Wittering Beach car park is now SOLD OUT this weekend. Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th have no spaces available.

"Do not travel to the beach without a pre-booked ticket. You will be refused entry and there is no other parking in the local area. With the fine weather set to continue, please consider booking for another day."

The sell out comes after the UK heatwave got well and truly underway this week, with temperatures expecting to continue soaring up into the weekend and the following week.

Currently, Sunday, July 17, is predicted to be the hottest day of this week in West Wittering.

Several taps providing drinking water are located along the side of the road by the beach.