Westham crash: two-vehicle collision reported on Eastbourne road
There have been reports of a crash at Westham in East Sussex this afternoon (Thursday, September 26).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened on the B2191.
AA Traffic News said: "Reports of crash, two vehicles involved on B2191 Eastbourne Road Northbound near The Train Station. Traffic is coping well.” The incident was first reported at 4.52pm.