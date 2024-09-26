Westham crash: two-vehicle collision reported on Eastbourne road

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 26th Sep 2024, 18:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
There have been reports of a crash at Westham in East Sussex this afternoon (Thursday, September 26).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened on the B2191.

Five engines attend fire after report of smoke coming from roof

AA Traffic News said: "Reports of crash, two vehicles involved on B2191 Eastbourne Road Northbound near The Train Station. Traffic is coping well.” The incident was first reported at 4.52pm.

Related topics:Traffic