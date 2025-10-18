'We've listened and changed our plans' - Worthing Heat Network developer provides key update after latest planning application approved

The developer of the Worthing Heat Network said the latest stage of its major project has been ‘carefully designed to minimise local disruption’.

Members of Worthing Borough Council’s planning committee debated plans for phase 2 of the heat network, connecting Splashpoint Leisure Centre and the Pavillion Theatre, at its meeting on Wednesday, October 15.

They decided to approve the plans by the network’s contractor, Hemiko, which will see pipework extended along High Street, and through Steyne Gardens to the beach front, and then east and west along the promenade.

“We’re delighted that the next phase of the Worthing Heat Network has received planning approval,” a spokesperson for Hemiko said.

Hemiko said the health and safety of local residents and staff is ‘a top priority’ throughout the works in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"This milestone marks an important step forward in delivering a greener, cheaper future for the town.

“This phase will complete the main spine of the network, linking two key community landmarks – Splashpoint Leisure Centre and the Pavilion Theatre – and has been carefully designed to minimise local disruption.”

Hemiko’s heat network works have been a bone of contention for months, with Worthing town centre no stranger to road closures and diversions.

Back in July, a family fabric shop in Chapel Road cited persistent disruption in the town centre as the main reason for its permanent closure.

The closure of Worthing's High Street car park was scheduled to 'accommodate Hemiko’s installation of the project’s energy hub'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Then, gaming and karaoke bar VIBE also decided to close its venue in Montague Street – also blaming town centre disruption.

Heat networks are an alternative to gas boilers and provide heating and hot water to homes and buildings through a network of insulated underground pipes – and Worthing’s forms a key part of the council’s commitment to become a carbon neutral council by 2030 and a net zero area by 2045.

The works were always going to involve disruption and many would argue the end justifies the means – as the borough council has said, the first phase of the Worthing Heat Network, expected to be complete by 2026, is estimated to cut the town's carbon emissions by 3,000 tonnes a year or the equivalent of taking more than 2,000 cars off the road.

Other businesses have continued to trade in the face of adversity – and have held constructive conversations with the Hemiko team in recent weeks.

The developer said it has ‘heard what businesses have told us about the struggles they're facing’.

"We've listened and we've changed our plans,” the spokesperson added.

"To support local businesses along the sea front, our plan is to install this section of the pipe route using underground tunnelling. This will reduce the need for open excavation and allow businesses along the sea front to continue operating with significantly less disruption.

“Works have also been scheduled thoughtfully, beginning after Bonfire Night and the Christmas period, and completing before the summer holidays to avoid the town’s busiest times.”

'To keep Worthing moving whilst we work’, Hemiko has ‘significantly reduced’ the amount of works taking place on highways.

The developer explained: “Approximately 16 per cent of the total pipe route will require installation within the highway, a significant reduction compared with previous works.

“We’ll continue to engage closely with residents and businesses to ensure they’re supported every step of the way as we build a cleaner, cheaper energy future for Worthing.”

According to a report for the committee, 50 representations were made by residents and businesses to the plans, largely concerns about impacts on small businesses in the area, Christmas events held in Steyne Gardens, and on traffic in the town centre.

Worthing Rowing Club, based out of Splashpoint, submitted a representation, stating the plans could see a ‘significant risk’ of operational shutdown without access to the water, saying they had not been approached by the council or Hemiko about the plans.

Hemiko submitted a statement to the plans to address these concerns, saying beach access would be maintained along the affected area of the promenade by creating ‘safe crossings’ before and after their work areas.

They said all businesses will have continued access to their properties throughout the works, saying they had met with 121 local businesses as part of the plans, and were deploying their Community Fund to help improve footfall in the town.

Hemiko said the High Street multi-storey car park would not need to be closed, as works there had been done during a three day closure in August, but that Marine Parade parking would need to be suspended during the phase 2 works.

They added the plans would not result in a significant impact on parking availability in the town centre.