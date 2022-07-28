What trains will run in Sussex today?

-

Nationwide rail strikes called by the RMT union at Network Rail took place yesterday (July 27) which has affected which services can run today (July 28).

Today, services started at 7am and we will be operating a Sunday service.

Journey Planners have been updated, so please check your first trains carefully as services will start later than normal.

Please note that some late-night services may be affected by engineering works, so check before you travel.

As this issue is affecting the whole country, no alternatives are being provided such as replacement buses and ticket acceptance with other local rail and bus operators.