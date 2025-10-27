When will the A27 Southwick Tunnel reopen?

Drivers in Sussex are being urged to plan ahead this morning as emergency works continue inside the A27 Southwick Tunnel, but the closure could soon be lifted.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A27 remains shut eastbound between the A270 and A293 near Mile Oak for emergency repairs to tunnel signage.

Traffic is currently being diverted via the Hollow Diamond diversion route, taking vehicles off at the Holmbush Interchange onto the A270 before looping back towards the Hangleton Interchange to rejoin the A27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways South East said in a new statement that the emergency works are ‘nearing completion and the full closure is expected to be lifted shortly.’

Motorists are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys or consider alternative routes while crews finish the repairs.

Further updates can be found on trafficengland.com, via travel apps, or through the National Highways South East feed on X (formerly Twitter).

Drivers can also contact the 24/7 customer information line on 0300 123 5000 for the latest details.