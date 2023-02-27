No scheduled departures have been cancelled today (Monday, February 27) at London Gatwick Airport, but there are some delays.

The flights affected are:

Departures ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE: TAP Air Portugal flight TP1339 to Lisbon 10.40am – South terminal

Departures DELAYED: British Airways flight BA2159 to St Lucia AN Port of Spain delayed until 10.39am | Wizz Air flight W95751 to Tel Aviv delayed until 4pm | Wizz Air flight W95753 to Marrakech delayed until 3.50pm | TunisAir flight TU793 to Tunis delayed until 12.50pm

Arrivals CANCELLED: British Airways flight BA2032Y from Doha 6.25am – South terminal | British Airways flight BA2272 from New York 8.10am – South terminal | TAP Air Portugal flight TP1338 from Lisbon 9.50am – South terminal | British Airways flight BA2032D from Doha 6.50am – South terminal

Which flights can you get for £24.99?

Airline group easyJet has announced some of its latest prices for cheap air travel in the UK, with Gatwick Airport being one of the places people can fly from. See full details here.

Which airline have customers been told to avoid?

Reopening of the Gatwick South Terminal. Pic S Robards SR2203283

Wizz Air has been named the worst airline for short-haul travel by UK passengers in a new survey conducted by consumer group Which?. Read full details here.

What new routes are there from Gatwick Airport, including British Airways, Wizz Air and Lufthansa?

British Airways’ Gatwick-based subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, has added five new routes to its short-haul network. Montpellier, in the south of France, is a new addition to British Airways’ network, operating three times a week in the summer from May 27, 2023. You can find out more here. Gatwick Airport has announced a new connection from April 2023, linking two of the world’s biggest financial hubs, as Lufthansa launches a double daily service to Frankfurt, Germany. You can find out more information here. Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally, announces a new ultra-low-fare routes from its base at Gatwick Airport to Nice and Lyon, France and to Türkiye. You can find more information here, here and here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK. Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures.You can read more here. Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”

