Multiple flights are still affected at London Gatwick Airport today (Friday, March 10).

The flights affected are:

Departures ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE: vueling flight VY6945 at 4.20pm to Paris – South I vueling flight VY6947 to Paris at 8.25 – South

Departures DELAYED: vueling flight VY7831 at 9.10am to Barcelona delayed until 10.25am – South I easyJet flight EJU8569 at 9.25am to Barcelona delayed to 10.40am – North I vueling flight VY7823 at 9.45am to Barcelona delayed to 10.40am – South I WizzAir flight W65791 to Naples delayed to 11am – South I 11.05am British Airways flight BA2738 to Geneva delayed to 11.38am – South I 11.05am British Airways flight BA2237 to San Jose delayed to 12.05pm – South I 11.20am Nouvelair flight BJ845 to Tunis delayed to 12.10pm – South I British Airways flight BA2786 at 11.35am to Bordeaux delayed to 1.40pm – South I British Airways flight BA2656 at 11.40am to Salzburg delayed to 12.08pm – South I American Airlines flight AA6254 at 12.20pm to Amsterdam delayed to 1.52pm – South | British Airways flight BA2760 at 12.20pm to Amsterdam delayed to 1.52pm – South I British Airways flight BA2756 at 2.55pm to Grenoble delayed to 4.23pm – South | British Airways flight BA2578 at 4.35pm to Turin delayed to 5.13pm | vueling flight VY9943 at 4.35pm to Turin delayed to 5.13pm – South | British Airways flight BA2694 at 4.45pm to Faro delayed to 6.17pm – South | British Airways flight BA2752 at 4.50pm to Grenoble delayed to 5.59pm – South

Reopening of the Gatwick South Terminal. Pic S Robards SR2203283

Arrivals CANCELLED: easyjet flight EZY8962 at 10.45 from Nantes – North | vueling flight VY6944 at 3.35pm from Paris – South | vueling flight VY6946 at 7.40pm from Paris – South

