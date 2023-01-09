No scheduled departures have been cancelled today (Friday, January 6) at London Gatwick Airport, but two Vueling arrivals have been cancelled.

In the last month, freezing temperatures lead to several flights being cancelled. But today all departures are scheduled so far, but there is a departure which passengers are advised to enquire with the airline. One arrival has been cancelled.

Those flights are

Departures ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

Eastern Airways flight T3458 6.55pm to Newquay – South terminal

Cancelled arrival

Eastern Airways flight T3457 6.15pm from Newquay – South terminal

National Rail strikes

Reopening of the Gatwick South Terminal. Pic S Robards SR2203283

The latest National Rail Strike ended on January 8.

What new routes are there from Gatwick Airport, including British Airways, Wizz Air and Lufthansa?

British Airways’ Gatwick-based subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, has added five new routes to its short-haul network. Montpellier, in the south of France, is a new addition to British Airways’ network, operating three times a week in the summer from May 27, 2023. You can find out more here.

Gatwick Airport has announced a new connection from April 2023, linking two of the world’s biggest financial hubs, as Lufthansa launches a double daily service to Frankfurt, Germany. You can find out more information here.

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally, announces a new ultra-low-fare route from its base at Gatwick Airport to Nice, France. You can find more information here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”