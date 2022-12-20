No flights have been cancelled so far today (Tuesday, December 20) at London Gatwick Airport.

In the last couple of weeks, freezing temperatures lead to several flights being cancelled. But today all departures are scheduled so far, although for a couple, passengers are advised to enquire with the airline.

Those flights are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Departures

Reopening of the Gatwick South Terminal. Pic S Robards SR2203283

Advertisement Hide Ad

Badr airlines flight J4696 to Istanbul 1st and Khartoum 11.40am departure.

Icelandair flight FI471 to Reykjavik 12noon departure

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arrivals

Badr airlines flight J4695 from Khartoum via Istanbul 10.10am departure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Icelandair flight F1479 from Reykjavik 10.55am departure

easyJet flight EZY6540 from Reykjavik 2.45pm departure

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can keep up with the latest flight information here.

Things may also get worse for passengers as around 1,000 border force staff who are members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union are set to go on strike this week. This will affect London Gatwick and London Heathrow, as well as Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow and Manchester airports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Industrial action will take place from December 23 and will happen everyday until the end of the year – except December 27.

Military personnel are being trained to step in at airports if required during the strikes. The Home Office has warned passengers to ‘be prepared to face longer wait times at UK border control’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What have Gatwick Airport said about the Border Force strikes?

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: "We are disappointed that Border Force staff have decided to take strike action at this particular time. We hope that a settlement to this dispute can be found as quickly as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We expect that flights will operate as normal and remain in regular contact with Border Force about their mitigation plans. Additional airport staff will also be made available to help with passenger welfare on strike days.”

The airport also gave 10 key messages to passengers ahead of the strikes – you can read them here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What new routes are there from Gatwick Airport?

Gatwick Airport has announced a new connection from April 2023, linking two of the world’s biggest financial hubs, as Lufthansa launches a double daily service to Frankfurt, Germany. You can find out more information here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally, announces a new ultra-low-fare route from its base at Gatwick Airport to Nice, France. You can find more information here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures.

Advertisement Hide Ad