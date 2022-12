No scheduled flights have been cancelled today (Wednesday, December 28) at London Gatwick Airport.

In the last monh, freezing temperatures lead to several flights being cancelled. But today all departures are scheduled so far, but on two flights, passengers are advised to enquire with the airline.

Those flights are:

Departures ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINES

Reopening of the Gatwick South Terminal. Pic S Robards SR2203283

Air China flight CA848 11.40am to Shanghai North terminal

China Eastern flight MU202 12.10 to Shanghai North terminal

Industrial action is currently taking place with Border staff on Strike until the end of the year.

Military personnel were being trained to step in at airports if required during the strikes. The Home Office has warned passengers to ‘be prepared to face longer wait times at UK border control’.

What have Gatwick Airport said about the Border Force strikes?

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: "We are disappointed that Border Force staff have decided to take strike action at this particular time. We hope that a settlement to this dispute can be found as quickly as possible.

“We expect that flights will operate as normal and remain in regular contact with Border Force about their mitigation plans. Additional airport staff will also be made available to help with passenger welfare on strike days.”

The airport also gave 10 key messages to passengers ahead of the strikes – you can read them here.

National Rail major engineering works

Major engineering work will be taking place during the holiday period. Network Rail carry out essential improvement and engineering work across the rail network during this time as fewer people usually travel by train.

During the Christmas and New Year period major engineering work will be taking place at the following locations:

From London Victoria: There will be no Southern or Gatwick Express trains to or from London Victoria from 27 December to 2 January inclusive. Most Southern services will run to / from London Bridge instead, and there will be no Gatwick Express services.

Why were travellers having to queue for ours for trains and taxis on December 27?

According to the Telegraph, passengers who touched down at Gatwick Airport on Tuesday December 27 were left stranded in the aftermath of rail strikes and reported waiting for hours for hire cars and coaches. No trains were available at the airport on Tuesday morning, despite strike action by the RMT Union ending at 6am. The first Thameslink service did not run until 12.43, and the first Southern Rail service on Tuesday was not until 13.33.

A spokesman for Gatwick Airport said: “Passengers have experienced long queues in the Gatwick South Terminal as they have waited to access the railway station following strike action by some rail staff.

“The station is now open and trains are starting to run. Passengers should check the latest travel advice – including on rail strikes – before travel.”

What new routes are there from Gatwick Airport?

Gatwick Airport has announced a new connection from April 2023, linking two of the world’s biggest financial hubs, as Lufthansa launches a double daily service to Frankfurt, Germany. You can find out more information here.

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally, announces a new ultra-low-fare route from its base at Gatwick Airport to Nice, France. You can find more information here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures.

