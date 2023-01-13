No scheduled departures have been cancelled today (Friday, January 13) at London Gatwick Airport, but there are numerous Vueling flights where passengers have been advised to enquire with the airline.

In December, freezing temperatures lead to several flights being cancelled. But today all departures are scheduled so far, but passengers have been advised to enuire with the airline with some flights while four arrivals have been cancelled.

Those flights are

Advertisement Hide Ad

Departures ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vueling flight VY6008 6.50am to Barcelona – South terminal

Vueling flight VY7831 9.10am to Barcelona – South terminal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vueling flight VY6304 9.10am to Bilbao – South terminal

Arrivals CANCELLED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reopening of the Gatwick South Terminal. Pic S Robards SR2203283

Vueling flight VY6305 7.45am from Bilbao – South terminal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vueling flight VY7830 8.20am from Barcelona – South terminal

British Airways BA2759A 11.10am from Amsterdam – South terminal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vueling flight VY6009 12.20pm from Barcelona – South terminal

When are the M23 Airport Way overnight closures?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overnight road closures for five nights on the M23 Airport Way Eastbound, between 9pm and 5am. A diversion route is in place for traffic leaving the airport. Allow extra time and plan your journey in advance.

What new routes are there from Gatwick Airport, including British Airways, Wizz Air and Lufthansa?

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Airways’ Gatwick-based subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, has added five new routes to its short-haul network. Montpellier, in the south of France, is a new addition to British Airways’ network, operating three times a week in the summer from May 27, 2023. You can find out more here.

Gatwick Airport has announced a new connection from April 2023, linking two of the world’s biggest financial hubs, as Lufthansa launches a double daily service to Frankfurt, Germany. You can find out more information here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally, announces a new ultra-low-fare route from its base at Gatwick Airport to Nice, France. You can find more information here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”

Advertisement Hide Ad