No scheduled departures have been cancelled today (Thursday, February 9) at London Gatwick Airport, but some flights are disrupted.

In December, freezing temperatures lead to several flights being cancelled. Today, there are a few flights which have been affected. Those flights are:

Departures ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE: Air China flight CA848 11.40am to Shanghai – North terminal | British Airways flight BA2273 3pm to New York – South terminal | EasyJet flight EZY8507 3.30pm to Reykjavik – North terminal.

Arrivals CANCELLED: EastJet flight EZY6540 3.30pm from Reykjavik – South terminal |

Which airlines are offering special fares after FlyBe ceases trading?

British Airways, Ryanair and easyJet have offered FlyBe passengers special fares after the the regional carrier announced it had ceased trading. See full details here.

What new routes are there from Gatwick Airport, including British Airways, Wizz Air and Lufthansa?

British Airways’ Gatwick-based subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, has added five new routes to its short-haul network. Montpellier, in the south of France, is a new addition to British Airways’ network, operating three times a week in the summer from May 27, 2023. You can find out more here. Gatwick Airport has announced a new connection from April 2023, linking two of the world’s biggest financial hubs, as Lufthansa launches a double daily service to Frankfurt, Germany. You can find out more information here. Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally, announces a new ultra-low-fare routes from its base at Gatwick Airport to Nice and Lyon, France and to Türkiye. You can find more information here, here and here.

Reopening of the Gatwick South Terminal. Pic S Robards SR2203283

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK. Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures.You can read more here. Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”