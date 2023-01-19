No scheduled departures have been cancelled today (Thursday, January 19) at London Gatwick Airport, but there are three flights where passengers have been advised to enquire with the airline.

In December, freezing temperatures lead to several flights being cancelled. Temperatures have plummeted again this week but today all departures are scheduled so far, but passengers have been advised to enquire with the airline with some flights while three arrivals have been cancelled.

Those flights are

Advertisement Hide Ad

Departures ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

Advertisement Hide Ad

China Air flight CA848 11.40am to Shanghai – North terminal

China Eastern flight MU202 12.10pm to Shanghai – North terminal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vueling flight VY6945 7.10pm to Paris – South terminal

Arrivals CANCELLED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reopening of the Gatwick South Terminal. Pic S Robards SR2203283

China Eastern flight MU201 06.30am from Shanghai – North terminal

Advertisement Hide Ad

China Air flight CA847 06.40am from Shanghai – North terminal

flight CD924 3.25pm from Tirana – South terminal

Advertisement Hide Ad

When are the M23 Airport Way overnight closures?

Overnight road closures for five nights from Sunday January 15 to January 19 on the M23 Airport Way Eastbound, between 9pm and 5am. A diversion route is in place for traffic leaving the airport. Allow extra time and plan your journey in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What new routes are there from Gatwick Airport, including British Airways, Wizz Air and Lufthansa?

British Airways’ Gatwick-based subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, has added five new routes to its short-haul network. Montpellier, in the south of France, is a new addition to British Airways’ network, operating three times a week in the summer from May 27, 2023. You can find out more here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gatwick Airport has announced a new connection from April 2023, linking two of the world’s biggest financial hubs, as Lufthansa launches a double daily service to Frankfurt, Germany. You can find out more information here.

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally, announces a new ultra-low-fare routes from its base at Gatwick Airport to Nice and Lyon, France. You can find more information here and here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”