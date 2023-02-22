No scheduled departures have been cancelled today (Wednesday, February 22) at London Gatwick Airport, but there are multiple flights that are disrupted, including delays to some British Airways departures.

The flights affected are:

Departures ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE: TAP Air Portugal flight TP1339 10.40am to Lisbon – South terminal | Air China flight CA848 11.40am to Shanghai – North terminal | Aurigny flight GR605 11.40am to Guernsey – South terminal | China Eastern flight MU202 12.10pm to Shanghai – North terminal

Departures DELAYED: British Airways flight BA2159 to St Lucia AND Grenada – delayed until 11am | British Airways BA2760 and American Airlines AA6254 to Amsterdam delayed until 1pm | British Airways flight BA2762 to Amsterdam delayed until 5.04pm

Arrivals CANCELLED: China Eastern flight MU201 6.30am from Shanghai – North terminal | Air China flight CA847 6.40am from Shanghai – North terminal | TAP Air Portugal flight TP1338 9.50am from Lisbon – South terminal | Aurigny flight GR604 11.15am from Guernsey – South terminal

Which flights can you get for £24.99?

Airline group easyJet has announced some of its latest prices for cheap air travel in the UK, with Gatwick Airport being one of the places people can fly from. See full details here.

What new routes are there from Gatwick Airport, including British Airways, Wizz Air and Lufthansa?

Reopening of the Gatwick South Terminal. Pic S Robards SR2203283

British Airways’ Gatwick-based subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, has added five new routes to its short-haul network. Montpellier, in the south of France, is a new addition to British Airways’ network, operating three times a week in the summer from May 27, 2023. You can find out more here. Gatwick Airport has announced a new connection from April 2023, linking two of the world’s biggest financial hubs, as Lufthansa launches a double daily service to Frankfurt, Germany. You can find out more information here. Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally, announces a new ultra-low-fare routes from its base at Gatwick Airport to Nice and Lyon, France and to Türkiye. You can find more information here, here and here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK. Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures.You can read more here. Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”