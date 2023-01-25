No scheduled departures have been cancelled today (Wednesday, January 26) at London Gatwick Airport, but there are two flights where passengers have been advised to enquire with the airline.

In December, freezing temperatures lead to several flights being cancelled. Temperatures have plummeted again this week but today all departures are scheduled so far, but passengers have been advised to enquire with the airline with some flights while two arrivals have been cancelled. Those flights are:

Departures ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE: Air China flight CA848 11.40am to Shanghai – North terminal | easyJet flight EJU8217 7.45pm to Berlin – North terminal

Arrivals CANCELLED: Air China flight CA847 6.40am from Shanghai – North terminal | easyJet flight EJU8214 7.10pm from Berlin – North terminal

When are the next rail strikes planned?

Due to planned rail strikes, there are no trains to and from the airport on 1 and 3 February. Strikes will also impact trains on the days before and after strikes. Other transport options will be busy, pre-book in advance and allow extra time for your journey. For more information, click here.

When are the next Border Force strikes?

The next Border Force strikes are planned for February 1. Due the to strikes, it may take longer than usual to go through passport control. Gatwick advises you check the status of your flight with your airline before you travel and allow extra time to complete your onward journey. For more information, click here.

Reopening of the Gatwick South Terminal. Pic S Robards SR2203283

What new routes are there from Gatwick Airport, including British Airways, Wizz Air and Lufthansa?

British Airways’ Gatwick-based subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, has added five new routes to its short-haul network. Montpellier, in the south of France, is a new addition to British Airways’ network, operating three times a week in the summer from May 27, 2023. You can find out more here. Gatwick Airport has announced a new connection from April 2023, linking two of the world’s biggest financial hubs, as Lufthansa launches a double daily service to Frankfurt, Germany. You can find out more information here. Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally, announces a new ultra-low-fare routes from its base at Gatwick Airport to Nice and Lyon, France and to Türkiye. You can find more information here, here and here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK. Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures.You can read more here. Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”