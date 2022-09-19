Will petrol stations in Sussex be open on the day of the Queen's funeral

Petrol stations run by several major supermarkets have announced they will be closed to allow staff to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

In a tweet published on September 13, Sainsbury’s, which operates more than 300 petrol stations across the UK, announced it will be closing all of its supermarkets today.

Convenience stores and petrol stations, however, will be open from 5pm to allow customers to pick up essential items.

Morrisons have said much the same thing – with supermarkets closing all day today, but petrol stations working on different hours in order to give drivers an opportunity to fuel up. It might be wise to check timings local to you via the Morrisons store finder.

Large Tesco supermarkets will be closed all day today, but Express stores will be open from 5pm to 10pm. Petrol stations, however, are working to different hours, with many closing as early as 10am. Use the online store finder to check out times near you.

Asda stores will also be closing to mark the Queen’s funeral, but petrol stations themselves will be open at various times throughout the day, depending on location, to give customers a chance to buy what they need. Make sure to check out local petrol stations via their online store locator.

Petrol giant Shell has also announced that some of its stations will be closing for the state funeral day, urging members of the public to check stores local to them for exact timings. It is expected that many will be closed however. Use the Shell station locator to find a pump near you.