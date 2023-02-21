The council put a message out on Twitter that said: “Wivelsfield Station works start today, delivering pedestrian and public space improvements between Junction Road and the Station entrance. We will use temporary traffic signals for safety. All efforts will be made to minimise inconvenience.”
The works are part of the Burgess Hill Place and Connectivity Scheme, which has caused controversy in the town over recent months.
The scheme’s page on the county council’s website shows that the Wivelsfield station works include: a new toucan crossing; the formalisation of a pick-up and drop-off area, a new pedestrian ‘refuge island’, an improved footway to ‘enhance pedestrian priority’ and a de-cluttering and resurfacing of another footway. The Wivelsfield Station works are expected to continued until June 23.
A council spokesperson called The Burgess Hill Place and Connectivity Programme ‘one of the most ambitious programmes in the region’.