West Sussex County Council announced on Monday, February 20, that works have started at Wivelsfield Station.

The council put a message out on Twitter that said: “Wivelsfield Station works start today, delivering pedestrian and public space improvements between Junction Road and the Station entrance. We will use temporary traffic signals for safety. All efforts will be made to minimise inconvenience.”

The works are part of the Burgess Hill Place and Connectivity Scheme, which has caused controversy in the town over recent months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme’s page on the county council’s website shows that the Wivelsfield station works include: a new toucan crossing; the formalisation of a pick-up and drop-off area, a new pedestrian ‘refuge island’, an improved footway to ‘enhance pedestrian priority’ and a de-cluttering and resurfacing of another footway. The Wivelsfield Station works are expected to continued until June 23.

There will be temporary traffic signals at Wivelsfield Station. Picture: Google Street View